    Seaman Natalya Reyes earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company India-200

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Seaman Natalya Reyes is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company India-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:35
    Photo ID: 6602576
    VIRIN: 210415-G-JW383-2011
    Resolution: 5631x3747
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Natalya Reyes earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company India-200, by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Natalya Reyes earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company India-200

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Honor Graduate
    Florida
    West Palm Beach
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Natalya Reyes

