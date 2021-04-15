Seaman Natalya Reyes earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company India-200

Seaman Natalya Reyes is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company India-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, April 16, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021
Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US
Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US