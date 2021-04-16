Air National Guard campus hosts Volunteer Victim Advocate course

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Airmen and instructors in the Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Course completed their training at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center today, April 16, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.



“The course provides newly selected VVAs with essential information, processes, and resources that will enable them to advocate for victims of sexual assault,” said Jennifer Thomas, the TEC’s Sexual Assault Response coordinator.



Thomas said that the TEC SARC in coordination with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s Michelle Borjas, assigned to the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis, and Terrell Patrick assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing outside Knoxville, conducted the 5-day training.



Eight newly-trained victim advocates attended the course, and they took a group photo with their instructors.



April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month as a means to raise awareness of sexual assault and prevent it.

