    Volunteer Victim Advocates

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Airmen and instructors in the Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Course take a group photo at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, April 15, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    sexual assault
    SAPR
    victim advocates
    SAAM

