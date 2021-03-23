Recruiter Unlocks Personal Potential Through Helping Others Find Theirs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (March 23) In life, choices are made every day, and making the right choice can lead an individual down the path to unlock their full potential. For Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremy Leininger, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville, his choice to join the Navy is still bringing out his full potential.



Leininger’s path to the Navy wasn’t an immediate one. After graduating from Marysville High School in Marysville, Ohio, he went straight into the workforce trying to build a better life for himself, but he then realized that he was hanging out with the wrong crowd and was starting to feel trapped in his hometown. He knew he wanted more.



“I looked at all the services, but ended up choosing the Navy,” said Leininger. “One of my buddies took me to see a [Navy] recruiter and I liked what they had to offer. I was sold on the skilled jobs and travelling opportunities compared to the other branches.”



After completing bootcamp and machinist’s mate “A” school, he headed back to Marysville, Ohio to complete his hometown area recruiting program duty, which sparked an interest that would eventually bring him to his current assignment.



He then headed to his first command, USS Gettysburg (CG 64), homeported in Mayport, Fl.



“It was an amazing command full of some spectacular leadership in the chief’s mess and ward room,” said Leininger. “It's the ship that took me around the world for the first time and gave me a real experience of what being a Sailor is”.



After a successful tour and rising to the rank of Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, he was selected for recruiting duty at NTAG Nashville.



“I chose to go recruiting because I wanted to help people achieve their goals,” Leininger stated.



Leninger is skilled at helping future Sailors achieve their goals while also improving his own station.



“MM2 really brings out the best in our team here in TAS [Talent Acquisition Station] Fayetteville, especially with his contagious outgoing and goofy personality,” said Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Priscilla Haughey, Leading Petty Officer of TAS Fayetteville. “He always has a positive outlook on life and what the Navy tends to throw our way. I believe this is what separates him from other Sailors in the NTAG.”



Not only is Leninger helping his teammates be better, but he set the example by accomplishing his own achievements. In his 18 months at NTAG Nashville, he excelled above his peers at producing contracts, acquiring multiple nuclear field contracts, and connecting with high schools that had been unavailable to recruiters in the past. Because of his hard work, leadership selected Leininger as NTAG Nashville’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter in fiscal year 2021.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:28 Story ID: 394026 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiter Unlocks Personal Potential Through Helping Others Find Theirs, by PO1 Nicolas Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.