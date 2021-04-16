Turnover of USAG Humphreys Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Far East District (FED) recently turned over project HQ090, the Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters, with an Acceptance Release Letter (ARL) ceremony at USAG Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea, Apr. 16.



Situated in the northwest part of USAG Humphreys’ expansion, this facility is a two-story Brigade-level building that will accommodate the administrative and emergency operation requirements of Area I organizations relocating to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.

HQ090 consists of a building with a gross floor area of 10,599 square meters on 38,744 square meters of total site area, to include 316 privately operated vehicle parking spots.



During the ARL ceremony, the U.S. Design and Construction Agent (DCA), Col. Garrett B. Cottrell, accepted the new Army fire support headquarters building on behalf of the U.S. government from the ROK DCA, Col. Pyo In Tae, on behalf of the ROK government.



The major features of the Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters include an administrative and operation area with a Brigade Operations Center, Network Operations Center, Controlled Access area and Secure Document area, and Conference Rooms and Classrooms. The facility also includes Building Information systems, Intrusion Detection system, Utility Monitoring and Control Systems, fire/smoke detection and protection systems, and a mass notification system.



The facility was built in compliance with Sustainable Design and Development mandates and Americans with disabilities guidelines.

This is another project completed as part of the Land Partnership Plan (LPP), which relocates most U.S. Forces and headquarters activities from the Seoul metropolitan area to areas south, most notably to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



USACE Far East District is the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all DoD agencies in the Republic of Korea. Since its inception, the Far East District has played a critical role in the security and stability of the region and in strengthening the alliance between the US and the ROK. As such, it also fulfills a unique mission; the only “maneuver” district within USACE, FED must always be prepared for war, even while building for peace on the Korean peninsula. The Far East District is responsible for executing a multi-billion dollar program, the largest construction program managed by the U.S. Army.

