Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Turnover of USAG Humphreys Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters

    Turnover of USAG Humphreys Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Col. Pyo In-tae (left), Chief, Program Management Team, Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agent, and Col. Garrett Cottrell (right), Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, sign the Acceptance Release Letter for HQ090 Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr.16, 2021. (Photo by Yo Kyong-il)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 04:13
    Photo ID: 6601775
    VIRIN: 210416-O-BQ040-785
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turnover of USAG Humphreys Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAG Camp Humphreys

    TAGS

    South Korea
    USACE
    humphreys
    Far East District
    USACE FED
    Republic of Korea (Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT