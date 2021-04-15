Turnover of USAG Humphreys Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters

Col. Pyo In-tae (left), Chief, Program Management Team, Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agent, and Col. Garrett Cottrell (right), Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, sign the Acceptance Release Letter for HQ090 Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr.16, 2021. (Photo by Yo Kyong-il)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 Location: KR