Col. Pyo In-tae (left), Chief, Program Management Team, Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agent, and Col. Garrett Cottrell (right), Deputy Commanding Officer - Transformation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District, sign the Acceptance Release Letter for HQ090 Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Apr.16, 2021. (Photo by Yo Kyong-il)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 04:13
|Photo ID:
|6601775
|VIRIN:
|210416-O-BQ040-785
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turnover of USAG Humphreys Consolidated Fire Support Headquarters, by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
