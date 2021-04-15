Job Order Contract process expedites project initiation and increases efficiency for FED customers

Courtesy Photo | Photo of a current Job Order Contract (JOC) for Repair Building S-210 at Camp Ames,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Photo of a current Job Order Contract (JOC) for Repair Building S-210 at Camp Ames, Republic of Korea (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

USAG Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) manages roughly 250 active projects throughout the Republic of Korea. There are different ways to procure a contract. One of the methods is through an FED Job Order Contract (JOC).



The JOC is an accelerated procurement that is intended strictly for simple projects that do not require formal construction designs. Formal construction designs could take 90 to 180 days, from start to finish. The Job Order Contract process, used mostly for minor renovation and repair projects like maintenance, roof repair and normal wear and tear on buildings, takes about 45 to 60 days.



“The combination of a clear-cut general scope that does not require a formal design and the fixed pre-priced construction work items provides for quicker procurement time for award,” said Michael Miyagi, Construction Branch chief.



“It allows for both the customer and the contractor’s involvement in the procurement process,” he said. “The FED project development team (PDT) coordinates with the customer to develop the requirements package and issues a request for proposal to the contractor. A project site visit is scheduled with the customer in attendance to clarify and finalize the scope before the contractor submits its price proposal.

Negotiations are conducted to reach a mutually agreed to price that is fair and reasonable resulting in a win-win situation for all parties concerned.”



The JOC is not a new method, but it is beneficial for FED customers, who have small projects, and for the District, which executes desired projects that directly benefit the military community, across the Republic of Korea.



“This is one of the procurement methods in FED’s contracting toolbox to provide for timely contracting support to our customers in meeting their missions,” said Miyagi.