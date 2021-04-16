Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Job Order Contract location

    Job Order Contract location

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Photo of a current Job Order Contract (JOC) for Repair Building S-210 at Camp
    Ames, Republic of Korea (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:02
    Photo ID: 6601650
    VIRIN: 210416-A-KC947-001
    Resolution: 1440x1080
    Size: 849.75 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Job Order Contract location, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Job Order Contract process expedites project initiation and increases efficiency for FED customers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Far East District
    Job Order Contract

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT