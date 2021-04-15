From Stripes to Bars, Airmen earn the ASCP scholarship

Photo By Senior Airman Amber Litteral | This graphic was created as a means to recognize the Airman Scholarship and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Amber Litteral | This graphic was created as a means to recognize the Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program. The ASCP allows enlisted personnel to separate from active duty and receive a scholarship worth up to $18,000 per academic year while pursuing their undergraduate degree and a commission through Air Force ROTC. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Amber Litteral) see less | View Image Page

Every year, enlisted personnel from across the U.S. Air Force look for opportunities to pursue a commission. These Airmen compete for slots in several scholarships and commissioning programs to earn the chance of bringing their skills and capabilities into the officer corps.



Two Airmen, Staff Sgt. Amory Baudoux, 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 Raptor dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Latonya Billue, 33rd Maintenance Squadron avionics systems apprentice, received scholarships for the Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program in 2021.



The Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program allows enlisted personnel the opportunity to separate from active duty service, earn a scholarship worth up to $18,000 per academic year and pursue their undergraduate degree. Within 4 years, these Airmen will commission through Air Force ROTC.



“I never had the opportunity to have the college experience,” said Billue. “Once I found out about the ASCP, I knew I had an opportunity to fulfill a personal goal and progress my career at the same time.”



After meeting basic application requirements, applicants are evaluated on their ability to create their package based on the provided checklist. The proper completion and submission of the package are solely the applicant’s responsibility.



"The selection boards are looking for individuals who can execute, so the application is almost a test in itself,” said Baudoux. “It's a competitive process, and you have to be one hundred percent invested."



Airmen are required to complete additional post-selection actions after notification of scholarship acceptance. Once completed, they are authorized to separate no earlier than ten days before their class start date the following term.



"The program can be completed in 2-4 years, depending on how much of your degree you have left to complete,” said Baudoux. “While at school, you must maintain good grades, complete the ROTC program requirements and stay on track to graduate."



These Airmen represent the next generation of Air Force officers, bringing their prior military experience into their future leadership positions and paving the way for a more versatile and capable force.



“Find the opportunities that put you in the position you want to be in,” said Billue. “Many people look at these programs and think they’ll never be able to do it, but I’m here to tell you that it is possible.”