Airman Scholarship & Commissioning Program

This graphic was created as a means to recognize the Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program. The ASCP allows enlisted personnel to separate from active duty and receive a scholarship worth up to $18,000 per academic year while pursuing their undergraduate degree and a commission through Air Force ROTC. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

