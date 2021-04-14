This graphic was created as a means to recognize the Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program. The ASCP allows enlisted personnel to separate from active duty and receive a scholarship worth up to $18,000 per academic year while pursuing their undergraduate degree and a commission through Air Force ROTC. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6600797
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-MX664-1001
|Resolution:
|3512x2508
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Scholarship & Commissioning Program, by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Stripes to Bars, Airmen earn the ASCP scholarship
LEAVE A COMMENT