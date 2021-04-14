Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Scholarship & Commissioning Program

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was created as a means to recognize the Airman Scholarship and Commissioning Program. The ASCP allows enlisted personnel to separate from active duty and receive a scholarship worth up to $18,000 per academic year while pursuing their undergraduate degree and a commission through Air Force ROTC. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

    From Stripes to Bars, Airmen earn the ASCP scholarship

