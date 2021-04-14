I am the 908th: Capt. Seth Capell

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Capt. Seth Capell is a navigator with the 357th Airlift Squadron, where he is also the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Capt. Seth Capell is a navigator with the 357th Airlift Squadron, where he is also the executive officer. The role of a navigator is to guide the aircraft and direct pilots using instruments, maps and other onboard tools to ensure the safety of the aircraft and everyone on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Seth Capell is a navigator with the 357th Airlift Squadron, where he is also the executive officer. The role of a navigator is to guide the aircraft and direct pilots using instruments, maps and other onboard tools to ensure the safety of the aircraft and everyone on board.



Capell joined the Air Force in 2016 and earned his commission through Officer Training School. He holds a degree in agricultural business and systems technology from Utah State University. Capell has been with the wing since 2018 and has been working here full time since October 2020.



The challenge of guiding our aircraft is welcomed by Capell who said it “spices up life” to always have some kind of puzzle to solve or adversity to overcome.



Capell first became interested in joining the Air Force while working in a maintenance position as a civilian and decided he wanted more out of his career.



“It really sparked my interest in flying and the Air Force,” said Capell. “I realized I’d rather be flying on these aircraft than working on them.”



The camaraderie felt by many who serve is a motivating force to Capell who said the 357th really feels like a family to him.



Capell is one of the many 908th Airmen who play a vital role in ensuring our tactical airlift mission is carried out successfully and effectively.