Capt. Seth Capell is a navigator with the 357th Airlift Squadron, where he is also the executive officer. The role of a navigator is to guide the aircraft and direct pilots using instruments, maps and other onboard tools to ensure the safety of the aircraft and everyone on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6600790
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-FG097-0001
|Resolution:
|792x612
|Size:
|313.19 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am the 908th: Capt. Seth Capell, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I am The 908th: Capt. Seth Capell
