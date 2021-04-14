I am the 908th: Capt. Seth Capell

Capt. Seth Capell is a navigator with the 357th Airlift Squadron, where he is also the executive officer. The role of a navigator is to guide the aircraft and direct pilots using instruments, maps and other onboard tools to ensure the safety of the aircraft and everyone on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

