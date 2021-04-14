Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I am the 908th: Capt. Seth Capell

    I am the 908th: Capt. Seth Capell

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Seth Capell is a navigator with the 357th Airlift Squadron, where he is also the executive officer. The role of a navigator is to guide the aircraft and direct pilots using instruments, maps and other onboard tools to ensure the safety of the aircraft and everyone on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6600790
    VIRIN: 210414-F-FG097-0001
    Resolution: 792x612
    Size: 313.19 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am the 908th: Capt. Seth Capell, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am The 908th: Capt. Seth Capell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT