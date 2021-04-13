107th Intel Airman receives Nunzio Biondello Scholarship

Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler | Airman 1st Class Victoria Payne, intelligence, 107th Operations Support Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler | Airman 1st Class Victoria Payne, intelligence, 107th Operations Support Squadron, 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, N.Y., receives check and a coin from retired Command Chief Master Sgt. and current Maine State Senator Brad Farrin, during a presentation of the Master Sgt. Nunzio Biondello Scholarship award during a ceremony here, Tonawanda, N.Y. Apr. 13, 2021. Payne became the first New York Air National Guard recipient of the Master Sgt. Nunzio Biondello Scholarship award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler) see less | View Image Page

Airman 1st Class Victoria Payne, an intel Airman assigned to the 107th Operations Support Squadron, 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, received the Master Sgt. Nunzio Biondello Scholarship award, April 13, 2021.



The Master Sgt. Nunzio Biondello Educational Trust was founded in 2020 by the retired master sergeant himself. Biondello established this educational award yearly to benefit towards tuition and costs to a current member who both needs and wants to advance their education.



Retired Command Chief Master Sgt. and current Maine State Senator Brad Farrin, hosted the event and serves as a scholarship trustee. Farrin presented the award to Payne on behalf of the Chief’s Council Scholarship Committee.



“Nunz is a dear friend of mine. He was part of the second wave storming Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day,” Farrin said. “He is 97 years old now and wanted to do something to benefit the Airmen, stating that ‘his life wouldn’t be the same without the military’.”



Farrin presented Payne with a check for $1,000 and also presented her with a challenge coin. Payne was joined by her family and several members of her leadership team.



“Victoria is a hard charger,” said Col. Todd Guay, commander, 107th Operations Group. “This scholarship couldn’t have gone to a more deserving recipient. I hear all good things about her from the intel office.”



Payne is earning her master’s degree from Hilbert College in Hamburg, N.Y. and is studying criminal justice administration. She graduated from Orchard Park High School in 2017 and a year later, joined the 107th Attack Wing.



“I appreciate everyone who had a part in helping me receive this award,” said Payne. “I wish I could meet Master Sgt. Biondello and thank him in person.”