Chalk the Walk Competition 2021

Photo By Cpl. Stephen Beard | A completed art piece by HM1 Teresa Perkins, 17A Bravo Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, is showcased to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). April is SAAPM, and Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, is hosting a Chalk the Walk competition from April 1st- 20th, promoting the ongoing theme: Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

Art has been used as a means to start conversations on difficult topics since the dawn of man. A picture is worth a thousand words, and harnessing the artistic abilities of the members of our community can be a means to facilitate some of our toughest conversations.



April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), and Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, is hosting a Chalk the Walk competition from April 1st- 20th, promoting the ongoing theme: Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.



"This event is basically putting our words and emotion about SAAPM on the sidewalk and showing Marines and sailors what their safety means to us.” Said Lt. Cmdr. Melisa Troncozo, sexual assault response coordinator, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group.



Marines and sailors are encouraged to show their support in the form of art. Art is a way to creatively and uniquely express thoughts on this topic while simultaneously bringing awareness to it.



“I chose to depict the anchor with the SAPR ribbon because I'm in the Navy. It shows how we stick together to prevent sexual assaults from happening and also shows support to all the victims,” said HM1 Teresa Perkins, 17A Bravo Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group.



Camp Pendleton is proud to support SAAPM and is committed to preventing sexual assault and supporting victims of sexual assault. Preventing sexual assault begins with creating environments where Marines feel accepted, heard, and empowered to speak. The Marine Corps has established a support structure to ensure that victims can report incidents of sexual assault and get the help they need.



One incident of sexual assault is one too many. Marines are encouraged to report sexual assault in order to connect victims with needed care and support. Marine Corps Installations West promotes a culture of respecting and protecting Marines while empowering them to seek assistance and support. Marines and their families have immediate access to resources and referrals by calling their installation’s 24/7 sexual assault support line. Members of the Camp Pendleton community can also access the DOD Safe Helpline Live Chat for anonymous support. Trained advocates are available. SARCs, SAPR VAs and Unit SAPR VAs help victims obtain services and offer trauma-informed care, referrals, and ongoing nonclinical support.



Those that wish to participate in the Chalk the Walk competition are asked to submit their name and unit to the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Office. Teams of two are encouraged. Participants are allowed a maximum of two sidewalk squares and four chalk colors to do their artwork. Their displays should be done at their own barracks in front of, or in close proximity to, the duty area. Chalk will be in the duty area for distribution. To be considered for awards and prizes, participants must submit a photo of their artwork to the SAPR Office (heather.guerrero@usmc.mil) on or before 20 April 2021. The Deputy Commander will judge the artwork and determine 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The art work will be judged by its inspiration and creativity.