Chalk the Walk Competition 2021

A completed art piece by HM1 Teresa Perkins, 17A Bravo Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, is showcased to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). April is SAAPM, and Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, is hosting a Chalk the Walk competition from April 1st- 20th, promoting the ongoing theme: Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

