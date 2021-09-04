Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chalk the Walk Competition 2021

    Chalk the Walk Competition 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Stephen Beard 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A completed art piece by HM1 Teresa Perkins, 17A Bravo Company, 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, is showcased to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). April is SAAPM, and Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, is hosting a Chalk the Walk competition from April 1st- 20th, promoting the ongoing theme: Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Stephen Beard)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps
    MCIWEST
    SAAPM
    Chalk the Walk

