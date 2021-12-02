U.S. Marine Colonel named Stars and Stripes Black Engineer of the Year

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Reginald McClam poses with the Black Engineer of the Year Stars...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Reginald McClam poses with the Black Engineer of the Year Stars and Stripes Award on MCB Quantico, Feb. 12, 2021. McClam was presented with this award to recognize his outstanding service to the Marine Corps and to those appointed under him. (Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

Col. Reginald J. McClam, branch head of Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, was awarded the Black Engineer of the Year, Stars and Stripes Award on Feb. 12, 2021.



The Black Engineer of the Year Award is designed to recognize excellence, promote multiculturalism and gender equality in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.



This years’ recipient of the BEYA Stars and Stripes Award, Col. Reginald J. McClam, is described by the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger as “A multi-talented dynamic leader, who sets the example for all those to emulate and follow.”



“It is a privilege to recognize Col. Reggie McClam for his unwavering devotion to duty and his ability to always get the job done,” said Berger.



Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, McClam was raised in a military family. His father was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, and his mother worked as a schoolteacher.



“I grew up all around the world,” said McClam. “I lived in Italy. My sister was born in the United Kingdom.”



“But ultimately, when my dad was near retirement, I wanted to go back to North Carolina because I wanted to graduate high school there, as well as go to college there,” said McClam.



McClam decided to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1998 to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. McClam said joining the military was always a thought that crossed his mind. He felt his personality did not suit the Air Force and instead decided to pursue a commissioned career in the Marine Corps.



“Both of my parents were influences … but my dad was a huge influence,” said McClam. “I didn’t just want to be in the Air Force, and I didn’t want to be in the Army. I wanted to be infantry. It was an easy choice.”



McClam was interested in enlisting weeks before graduating from UNC Pembroke, but his recruiter had different plans.



“I had filled out paperwork to get into the officer’s program,” said McClam. “It literally boiled down to the sergeant major getting on the bus and saying ‘Hey McClam, you’re not going to boot camp!’”



McClam has had many experiences in his 22 years in the Marine Corps; including two deployments to Japan, three deployments to Iraq, a deployment to Afghanistan, and a deployment aboard USS Kearsarge. During his last deployment, those around McClam noticed something was off.



“If you have gone on a deployment, you know within that first month or two, you get ill,” said McClam. “My appetite was leaving. I was starting to lose weight.”



“I got out of bed to make a head call, and I collapsed. Luckily, my doc lived next door to the head.”



McClam was ordered to fly home, where he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.



“Had I not gotten on that plane,” stated McClam. “I would not have survived.”









After receiving six months of chemotherapy, McClam went into remission and has been cancer-free for five years. Cancer couldn’t keep him away from leading Marines as a company commander, “The greatest honor in the Marine Corps,” according to McClam.



When commanding infantry units, McClam faced many adversities. He was often faced with being the only black person in the unit, or one of two - but he never let that hold him back. He attributes his perseverance to his parents holding him responsible for everything he did and failed to do.



“Personally, I didn’t join [the Marine Corps] to lead males or females, black or white,” said McClam. “I joined to lead Marines and Sailors.”



McClam believes the best way to ensure advancement in the diversity among officers is to set the example and pave the way for those behind them.



“I am conscious of people’s cultural dynamic and the strength that comes from having a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said McClam. “I want to be an example for all, but especially black officers and future black persons in the STEM community.”



The Black Engineer of the Year award has allowed McClam to be an ambassador for the Marine Corps. He hopes to inspire all minorities to join the organization, which he has devoted over 20 years of selfless service.



When asked to share advice with future generations, McClam had two things to offer:

“Performance is the currency by which we evaluate all future potential. You must be able to perform. And something my dad used to say, ‘Don’t share my wealth, share my work ethic!’”



McClam believes that success comes to those with a strong work ethic and the ability to perform, everything stems from that – wealth, prosperity and opportunity.



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. Michael Slavin)