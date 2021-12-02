Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reginald McClam

    Reginald McClam

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Reginald McClam poses with the Black Engineer of the Year Stars and Stripes Award on MCB Quantico, Feb. 12, 2021. McClam was presented with this award to recognize his outstanding service to the Marine Corps and to those appointed under him. (Courtesy Asset)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Marine Colonel named Stars and Stripes Black Engineer of the Year

    Diversity
    MCBQ
    McClam
    BEYA. Stars and Stripes

