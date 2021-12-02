U.S. Marine Corps Col. Reginald McClam poses with the Black Engineer of the Year Stars and Stripes Award on MCB Quantico, Feb. 12, 2021. McClam was presented with this award to recognize his outstanding service to the Marine Corps and to those appointed under him. (Courtesy Asset)

