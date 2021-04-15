Army Corps hosts fishing contest at Tionesta Lake

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a Fishing contest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a Fishing contest beginning April 3 at Tionesta Lake in Tionesta Township, Pennsylvania. Participants can take photographs in front of the bluefish measurement station located at either Tionesta Lake Boat Ramp, Outflow Area, or Kellettville Campground to qualify for the contest. At least one photograph must show the fish next to the blue ruler depicting precise size. Fish used for the Tionesta Lake Fish Contest must be from the Tionesta Lake Project waterways. (Courtessy photo) see less | View Image Page

TIONESTA, Pa. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a Fishing contest beginning April 3 at Tionesta Lake in Tionesta Township, Pennsylvania.



Lake staff invites community members to participate in four fishing contest categories by entering their trout, catfish, bass or muskellunge photos. Winners will receive one of several homemade (non-monetary) prizes.



Participants can take photographs in front of the bluefish measurement station located at either Tionesta Lake Boat Ramp, Outflow Area, or Kellettville Campground to qualify for the contest. At least one photograph must show the fish next to the blue ruler depicting precise size. Fish used for the Tionesta Lake Fish Contest must be from the Tionesta Lake Project waterways.



Multiple submissions are welcome between individuals and groups. All submissions must be entered between April 3 and Sept. 6. All entries must be appropriate for public display.



To enter the contest, participants should submit photo with their fish as directed above with length of fish and send via private message to the Tionesta Lake Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TionestaLakeUSACE.



Contestants without Facebook accounts can still enter. Submit printed copies of the fish photographs and the angler’s name, phone number and the size of the fish to the ranger staff located at the Tionesta Lake Ranger Office: 477 Spillway Rd, Tionesta PA 16353. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Contestants under 18 must have their parent or guardian’s permission to enter the contest. Parents or guardian can grant permission via Facebook message stating, “I (INSERT NAME) grant (INSERT MINOR’S NAME) permission to enter the 2021 Tionesta Lake Fish Contest.” For in-person entries, a waiver must be signed at the Tionesta Lake Office.



By submitting an entry, contestants grant the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permission and authority to use pictures in any reasonable advertising or promotional activities. Tionesta staff members will post all acceptable entries on its

Facebook page. Contestants are encouraged to share their photos and tag their friends and family at https://www.facebook.com/TionestaLakeUSACE.



Winners will be chosen based on the longest fish in each category. The most colorful fish will receive an additional prize Five entries will be selected and posted on Facebook by ranger staff, and the fish that receives the most likes will be declared the winner.



For more information about the contest, contact Tionesta Lake staff at 814-755-3512.





