Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Corps hosts fishing contest at Tionesta Lake

    Army Corps hosts fishing contest at Tionesta Lake

    TIONESTA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a Fishing contest beginning April 3 at Tionesta Lake in Tionesta Township, Pennsylvania. Participants can take photographs in front of the bluefish measurement station located at either Tionesta Lake Boat Ramp, Outflow Area, or Kellettville Campground to qualify for the contest. At least one photograph must show the fish next to the blue ruler depicting precise size. Fish used for the Tionesta Lake Fish Contest must be from the Tionesta Lake Project waterways. (Courtessy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 08:32
    Photo ID: 6599985
    VIRIN: 210415-A-XX123-001
    Resolution: 705x944
    Size: 262.01 KB
    Location: TIONESTA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Corps hosts fishing contest at Tionesta Lake, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Corps hosts fishing contest at Tionesta Lake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    Tionesta
    Fish Contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT