The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a Fishing contest beginning April 3 at Tionesta Lake in Tionesta Township, Pennsylvania. Participants can take photographs in front of the bluefish measurement station located at either Tionesta Lake Boat Ramp, Outflow Area, or Kellettville Campground to qualify for the contest. At least one photograph must show the fish next to the blue ruler depicting precise size. Fish used for the Tionesta Lake Fish Contest must be from the Tionesta Lake Project waterways. (Courtessy photo)
Army Corps hosts fishing contest at Tionesta Lake
