Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Earns Fiscal Year 2020 Retention Excellence Award

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Retention Excellence Award Pennant

    Photo By Kambra Blackmon | MANAMA, Bahrain (March 29, 2021) - The Retention Excellence Award pennant flies above...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.14.2021

    Story by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain earned the Manpower, Personnel, Training, and Education Retention Excellence Award for fiscal year 2020 as a repeat winner from the previous year.

    The annual award recognizes commands who meet or exceed established retention benchmarks throughout the Navy. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain earned the award by achieving a reenlistment rate of 100% across zones A, B and C. The zones are based on the Sailor’s length of service.

    “This achievement was a team effort, spearheaded by great leaders and command career counselors who invested in the professional and personal development of every Sailor,” said NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Command Master Chief Joshua Gabriel. “The Sailors at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain are given opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills that enable them to reach their full potential and choose to remain in the Navy.”

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leaders and command career counselors provide mentorship and guidance to Sailors as they explore and evaluate their opportunities to make well-informed career decisions while living abroad.

    “The Retention Excellence Award is a testament of the hard work and dedication our Sailors have here in Bahrain,” said Capt. Timothy Griffin, commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “As we continue to cultivate a culture of excellence by training and educating our Sailors, we empower them with the tools and resources they need to be the best and stay committed to the U.S. Navy.”

    As a repeat winner from fiscal year 2019, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain will continue to fly the retention excellence pennant as a display of the achievement.

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

    Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 01:17
    Story ID: 393787
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Earns Fiscal Year 2020 Retention Excellence Award, by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retention Excellence Award
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT