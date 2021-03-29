MANAMA, Bahrain (March 29, 2021) - The Retention Excellence Award pennant flies above Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain as a display of the achievement from earning the award for fiscal year 2020. The annual award recognizes commands who meet or exceed established retention benchmarks throughout the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 06:57
|Photo ID:
|6577310
|VIRIN:
|210329-N-WN504-1003
|Resolution:
|6042x4028
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Retention Excellence Award Pennant, by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
