    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Retention Excellence Award Pennant

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Retention Excellence Award Pennant

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (March 29, 2021) - The Retention Excellence Award pennant flies above Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain as a display of the achievement from earning the award for fiscal year 2020. The annual award recognizes commands who meet or exceed established retention benchmarks throughout the Navy.

    REA
    Retention Excellence Award
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

