NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Retention Excellence Award Pennant

MANAMA, Bahrain (March 29, 2021) - The Retention Excellence Award pennant flies above Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain as a display of the achievement from earning the award for fiscal year 2020. The annual award recognizes commands who meet or exceed established retention benchmarks throughout the Navy.

