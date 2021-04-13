Army & Air Force Exchange Service Beefs Up BE FIT Hub

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is refreshing its BE FIT Hub, making it even...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is refreshing its BE FIT Hub, making it even easier for every member of the military community to stay ready and resilient. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is refreshing its BE FIT Hub, making it even easier for every member of the military community to stay ready and resilient.



The BE FIT Hub is now fully compatible with smartphones and tablets devices, allowing members of the military community to follow workout routines on the go.



“The Exchange’s BE FIT Hub is a one-stop resource dedicated to helping Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and their families live a healthy life,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “From workout gear to nutrition information, the BE FIT Hub has the information needed to go the distance.”



Organized under four categories—Fitness, Nutrition, Wellness and Gear—the updated Hub lets users set calendar reminders for weekly BE FIT Live workouts hosted by the Exchange’s director of Public Health and Food Safety Master Sgt. Sonja Berry of the Air Force and BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez.



The site also features archived workouts based on specific categories: cardio, resistance, full body, high intensity, strength and interval.



The Nutrition tab features tips on healthy snacking and videos that promote the Exchange’s healthy dining options by cuisine—Mexican, American and Japanese. Exchange shoppers who click on Wellness can find fitness articles as well as tips on vision and dental health.



Exchange shoppers can also click on the grocery basket icon to find fitness-related products on ShopMyExchange.com and access sales.



The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, Veterans and military family members. BE FIT empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.



