Food service program critical component to 405th AFSB’s warrior support

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – When most people think 405th Army Field Support Brigade, they think Army Prepositioned Stock, and while the APS-2 program is one of the 405th AFSB’s main lines of effort, there are three other very important LOEs that should not be overlooked. They are the 405th AFSB’s Logistics Assistance Program, Logistics Civil Augmentation Program and Logistics Readiness Centers.



With seven LRCs spread across Europe, the 405th AFSB executes logistics, supply, maintenance, transportation, clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle fleet management, and food service operations every day.



One good example of a finely tuned and well-run food service program belongs to the 405th AFSB’s LRC-Bavaria. Recognized by the Department of the Army and U.S. Army Installation Management Command multiple times over the past decade, LRC-Bavaria’s food service program and its dining facilities are some of the Army’s very best.



Michael Davis is the food service program manager for LRC-Bavaria. He is responsible for the operations of two dining facilities – the Command Sergeant Major Lawrence Hickey Warrior Restaurant in Grafenwoehr Training Area and Warrior Sports Café in Honhenfels.



“We also support two other military dining facilities in Bavaria where we are responsible for multiple overarching functions like making sure they get their daily food supplies, their food service inspections are done according to Army regulation and things of that nature,” said Davis.



“And we have a Bavaria food truck as well as two Subsistence Supply Management Offices – one here in Grafenwoehr and one at Hohenhels – and a Dining Facility Attendants Management Office that we are responsible for,” he said.



In total, there are more than 300 food service program employees assigned to LRC-Bavaria, who support thousands of Soldiers, both permanent party and rotational, as well as dozens of 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy trainees every day, according to Davis. Some of the food service program job positions are supply technicians, supply managers, clerks, cooks, lead cooks, dining facility attendants and contracted food service employees.



“There’s a difference between the dining facility attendants who work the sanitation piece and the cooks and lead cooks who actually do all the meal preparations,” Davis said, “as well as the supply technicians who do all the ordering, issuing, purchasing and receiving.”

“They all have one thing in common, though. They all support the warriors out in the field,” he said.



“I’m very proud of this team and the work they do every day. I wear my uniform, with the 405th AFSB and LRC-Bavaria insignia and U.S. Army Material Command patch with great pride,” he added.



