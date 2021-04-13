20th CBRNE Command - Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise

Press Release 001-2021



ABERDEEN PROVING GOUNDS, Md. – The Commanding General of the United States Forces Command, Gen. Michael X. Garrett, called an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise on April 8 for the 110th Chemical Battalion out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



The battalion, along with a small contingent from the 48th Chemical Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy to Fort Knox, Ky. for the training exercise from April 17-May 2.



During the exercise, the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command will assess the 110th Chemical Battalion’s ability to rapidly execute a no-notice deployment, exercise battle hand-over procedures with Special Operation Forces and maneuver forces, conduct sensitive site exploitation on simulated, state-sponsored storage facilities of chemical weapons, exercise shared understanding of WMD operations in support of unified land operation and conduct fixed site decontamination, and conduct chemical route recon.



“This is a critical event, not only for the Command, but for the United States Army and the Department of Defense,” said Brig. Gen. Antonio Munera, 20th CBRNE Command commanding general. “This no-notice training exercise of specialized CBRNE assets, in support of maneuver forces, showcases our ability to rapidly deploy to control, defeat, disable and dispose of WMD. This exercise is an essential part of demonstrating our ability in safeguarding the United States and ensuring our allies and partners are not attacked or coerced by adversaries possessing WMD.”



The EDRE is a Department of Defense-directed, strategic deployment designed to test the Army’s ability to rapidly alert and deploy around the globe. The objectives of this exercise are to conduct an expeditionary deployment and also conduct weapons of WMD elimination operations at the battalion level.



The 110th Chemical Battalion will prepare personnel and equipment for movement by air and surface transportation, deploy, conduct training and redeploy to home station.

