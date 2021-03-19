Industry Day at Far East District

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea - Far East District (FED), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), held a virtual Industry Day at District Headquarters, Mar. 17. Industry Day is an event held by a Department of Defense (DoD) Program Management Office (PMO) to present the plans for a current or future bid to representatives from the contractor community.



This event gives FED the opportunity to gain a better understanding of recent industry developments and to provide updates to Industry on future program developments and acquisitions.



This type of event is usually held prior to a Request for Proposal (RFP) being released or any major changes in a program, but for this event, the focus was communicating a programmatic view of the District.



“It’s an opportunity for the government to express its goals, schedule, and solicit feedback about a procurement,” said Steven Griffiths, chief of the FED Business Operations Branch.



During Industry Day, there is an opportunity for industry to sit down with program office personnel, in a private one-on-one session, to discuss their capabilities and interest in up-coming work. This event can range from a few hours to three days.



Eight firms participated in the one-on-one sessions and 16 firms submitted capability statements of their qualifications.



The benefits of this type of event are to ensure synergy between the DoD program office and industry representatives; foster partnering relationship between government and Industry; incorporate industry comments into the RFP development process; and communicate program requirements and schedule.



Industry Days are usually announced on the System for Award Management (SAM.gov), the U.S government’s official website for people who make, receive and manage federal awards.



For those interested, PowerPoint slides presented at the event will also be available for view on SAMS.



“The question on industry’s mind should be, what can they offer to the government? The government shows what our requirements are, and industry shows us their solutions to our problems,” said Griffiths.

