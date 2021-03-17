Industry Day at Far East District

Far East District (FED) employees, (L) Chad McLeod, Construction Division chief and Michael Miyagi, Construction Branch chief, conducted a one-on-one Q&A session after hosting the first Virtual Industry Day at the Far East District headquarters, Mar. 17. FED Industry Day was held to familiarize the industry with projected opportunities and for them to provide feedback.

