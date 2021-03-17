Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Industry Day at Far East District

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Yong-un Yi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Far East District (FED) employees, (L) Chad McLeod, Construction Division chief and Michael Miyagi, Construction Branch chief, conducted a one-on-one Q&A session after hosting the first Virtual Industry Day at the Far East District headquarters, Mar. 17. FED Industry Day was held to familiarize the industry with projected opportunities and for them to provide feedback.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Industry Day
    Far East District

