Far East District (FED) employees, (L) Chad McLeod, Construction Division chief and Michael Miyagi, Construction Branch chief, conducted a one-on-one Q&A session after hosting the first Virtual Industry Day at the Far East District headquarters, Mar. 17. FED Industry Day was held to familiarize the industry with projected opportunities and for them to provide feedback.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 20:08
|Photo ID:
|6595548
|VIRIN:
|210317-A-OR630-174
|Resolution:
|2992x1478
|Size:
|919.65 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Industry Day at Far East District, by Yong-un Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
