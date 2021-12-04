Camp Foster Chapel gives charitable donations to Okinawan organizations

Photo By Cpl. Karis Mattingly | Keiko Okumura and Sueko Sakihara, the Women’s of Wings volunteers, pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Karis Mattingly | Keiko Okumura and Sueko Sakihara, the Women’s of Wings volunteers, pose for a photo at the Camp Foster Chapel, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2021. The Okinawa Prefecture Welfare Center and Women’s of Wings organizations received a charitable donation from the Camp Foster Chapel congregation in support of their mission. The organization volunteers then presented service members and civilians with a Certificate of Appreciation thanking them for their efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan -- The Camp Foster Chapel donated $3,500 to two different charity organizations in support of their mission to help those in need.



Okinawa Prefecture Welfare Center and Women’s of Wings volunteers visited Camp Foster to receive a donation provided by the chapel. The room radiated with smiles as the donations were presented, following with several Certificates of Appreciations.



“We believe that we have been blessed with talent, treasure and time,” said U.S. Navy Lt. James Hardy, a chaplain with the Camp Foster Chapel. “Typically, we have a lot of opportunities to invest our time and talent, however, because of COVID-19 we aren’t able to at the extent we desire. The next best thing we thought of was to invest our treasure. By making a donation, it helps ensure the provision and mission in these organizations can further humanity for a greater cause.”



The Okinawa Prefecture Welfare Center helps protect victims based on the Act on Prevention of Violence from Spouses and Protection of Victims. It was established in April 2002, with an unyielding goal to protect women and children against domestic violence. The center actively calls on supporters and companies to volunteer and help support women’s independence.



Women’s of Wings has been active since 1985, with volunteers spanning across the island of Okinawa. The organization and its dedicated volunteers aim to share the importance of gender equality throughout the community. Women’s of Wings’ mantra is “the creation of a peaceful, vibrant and enriching Okinawa prefecture”.



“This is the first time we have connected with the military,” said Keko Okumura, the president of Women’s of Wings. “We want to say thank you and give our gratitude to the military community.”



According to Hardy, every Sunday the church attendees give to tithe and offerings. Then during designated times in the year, the chapel donates to organizations within the United States. However, this year, Hardy’s daughter, Semaj, recommended donating to charities within Okinawa.



The Hardy family emphasized their passion to share a stronger friendship with the local community members. By providing a helping hand, they hope to further create an unbreakable bond and partnership between the military and local community.



“I think this reflects upon the military community as a whole,” said Hardy. “We are citizens of another country and we want to do our part to aid and assist our host nation. It is on us to be our brothers’ keepers and make sure we help others especially in times of need.”