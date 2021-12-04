NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka gets USS America Audit-Ready

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka performed an inventory audit aboard USS America (LHA 6) to assist the ship with completing audits directed by NAVSUP’s inventory operations center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.



These inventory audits are typically conducted by Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Air Forces and aligns with the Department of Defense’s push for financial improvement and audit readiness.



“An audit-ready unit, is a unit that has supporting documentation that reflects the inventory on-hand, that can verify assets are stored for the right reasons, using the proper methods,” said NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer (RIAO) Frank Shaffer at the start of the audit. “It’s my view that audit readiness makes all other forms of readiness possible, so we strive to assist our mission partners with our services and skillsets.”



Shaffer’s audit aboard America spanned across two days, in numerous storerooms throughout the ship, verifying records for accuracy on stored materials such as fire extinguishers, resistors, aviation depot level repairable parts and more. The audit was the first time an RIAO from NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka assisted a ship with audit oversight.



The audit consisted of a “book to floor” audit, a random extraction of data pulled from Accountable Properties Systems Records (APSR) indicating specific materials that need to be physically verified for accuracy, and a “floor to book” audit, where Shaffer randomly selected materials from America’s storerooms to validate and compare against existing records within APSR.



In addition to these audit procedures, Shaffer examined material for integrity, proper stowage, protection and documentation.



To ensure America’s personnel are keeping records under NAVSUP guidelines, there was a random selection of documents from various functional areas such as receiving, issuing, disposal and gains and losses. A review of these documents confirmed they are completed appropriately and that transactions are completed within the correct timeline within their system of record.



“This audit is more than just inventory,” said Shaffer. “Labeling is also extremely important, so ready-for-issue (RFI) tags for aircraft components will have to undergo analysis.”



RFI tags supplement major aircraft components and are critical for an aircraft’s safe and routine operation. When an aircraft has a part exchanged, the replaced part is retained by the issuing unit for later repair. They indicate the part is new and ready to be issued to an aircraft and certifies the part has been tested or programmed. A clear distinction between RFI materials and parts in need of restoration is a key component of aircraft availability.



An audit of this kind largely focuses on two factors—accountability and accuracy. Suitable documentation of the inspected material must accompany items from start to finish, and a unit must keep records that outline how an item was procured, where it was procured from, its location in a storeroom and where the material ends up after being issued.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s regional inventory accuracy officer aids with the audit readiness for all units in the Indo-Pacific region that stores Navy Working Capital Fund materiel.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP’s mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and the joint warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.11.2021 20:26 Story ID: 393577 Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka gets USS America Audit-Ready, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.