Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America Inventory Audit

    USS America Inventory Audit

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    SASEBO, Japan (March 15, 2021) – NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer Frank Shaffer (center) and Regional Services Deputy Director Steven Fritts (right) conduct an inventory count of an item in a storeroom aboard USS America (LHA 6).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 21:41
    Photo ID: 6583950
    VIRIN: 210315-N-RH139-011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Inventory Audit, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    LHA 6
    USS America
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    inentory audit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT