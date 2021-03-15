USS America Inventory Audit

SASEBO, Japan (March 15, 2021) – NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Inventory Accuracy Officer Frank Shaffer (center) and Regional Services Deputy Director Steven Fritts (right) conduct an inventory count of an item in a storeroom aboard USS America (LHA 6).
Date Taken:
03.15.2021
