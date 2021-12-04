NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Leaders Perform Assessment of Sasebo Post Office

Photo By Brandon Taylor | SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Taylor | SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Postal Manager James Clark (left) and Sasebo Post Office Leading Chief Petty Officer Ronnel Ramos (right) review a checklist during an assessment of the Sasebo Post Office. The Sasebo Post Office is the second largest post office managed and operated by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. It offers quality-of-life support to a community of 8,500 customers consisting of U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families. see less | View Image Page

Leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka completed an assess and assist visit for the Sasebo Post Office, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS).



The Sasebo Post Office is the second largest post office managed and operated by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. It offers quality-of-life support to a community of 8,500 customers consisting of U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families, and has been sorting approximately 1,200 packages daily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Following a historic 2020 postal season, we want to ensure our postal teams continue to provide the best possible services to our customers as the demands for our support remain relatively high during the ongoing pandemic,” said James Clark, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka regional postal manager. “During our visit we assessed the service performance and needs of the Sasebo Post Office team. This will help us determine where to prioritize resources moving forward.”



Clark certified that the Sasebo Post Office has been performing regular internal audits of their own, conducting scheduled inventories and testing the team’s familiarity with postal rules and regulations. Each tenant command onboard CFAS assigns personnel to pick up packages at the Sasebo Post Office to later distribute to their commands. Additionally, new arrivals to CFAS must endure restriction of movement (ROM) for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals in ROM often authorize their colleagues to pick up mail on their behalf during the isolation period. Ensuring the Sasebo Post Office releases mail to only authorized personnel was a critical part of the assessment.



Furthermore, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leaders observed interactions between Sasebo Post Office personnel and their customers to confirm that customer needs are being met and conducted knowledge checks on the spot in verifying the skillsets of the postal teams.



“After an examination of training rosters and impromptu knowledge tests, it’s clear we have a highly qualified and experienced team here,” said Clark.



Furthermore, leaders inspected the conditions of the Sasebo Post Office in support of upcoming requirements. As a result of these inspections, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leaders are working with mission partners onboard CFAS to optimize the facility’s features, following the addition of a second customer service window and a third finance window installed in the winter of 2020.



“I’m proud of my team and our collective ability to meet and exceed expectations,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Ronnel Ramos, Sasebo Post Office leading chief petty officer. “We’ve really proven ourselves throughout this pandemic and we will continue strive for perfection.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP’s mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and the joint warfighter.