SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Postal Manager James Clark (left) and Sasebo Post Office Leading Chief Petty Officer Ronnel Ramos (right) review a checklist during an assessment of the Sasebo Post Office.



The Sasebo Post Office is the second largest post office managed and operated by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. It offers quality-of-life support to a community of 8,500 customers consisting of U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.04.2021 21:47 Photo ID: 6583951 VIRIN: 210316-N-RH139-002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.54 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Post Office Assessment, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.