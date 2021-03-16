Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Post Office Assessment

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Postal Manager James Clark (left) and Sasebo Post Office Leading Chief Petty Officer Ronnel Ramos (right) review a checklist during an assessment of the Sasebo Post Office.

    The Sasebo Post Office is the second largest post office managed and operated by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. It offers quality-of-life support to a community of 8,500 customers consisting of U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families.

