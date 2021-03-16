SASEBO, Japan (March 16, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Postal Manager James Clark (left) and Sasebo Post Office Leading Chief Petty Officer Ronnel Ramos (right) review a checklist during an assessment of the Sasebo Post Office.
The Sasebo Post Office is the second largest post office managed and operated by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. It offers quality-of-life support to a community of 8,500 customers consisting of U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
This work, Sasebo Post Office Assessment, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
