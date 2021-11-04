Testing Testing, L.R.E.; 145th Communications Flight Prepares for Large-scale Readiness Exercise

Charlotte Air National Guard Base, NC- Airmen from the 145th Airlift Wing prepare for a large-scale readiness exercise (LRE) that will be conducted in Gulfport, Mississippi throughout 2021. The large-scale readiness exercise is a comprehensive appraisal of the readiness and precision of our forces. This exercise is an opportunity for airmen from all units to work alongside each other while working towards the common goal of preparation and readiness.



The 145th Communications Flight plays a necessary role in the preparation for the large-scale readiness exercise.



“Technology is the backbone of operations,” stated Chief Master Sgt. Maria Panaro, the 145th Communications Flight chief enlisted manager. “We are providing network access, laptops, printers, radio communications and more.”



Part of the exercise is to establish communication operations in a mock deployment environment. This practice exercise allows for Communications to straighten out any wrinkles there may be in familiar operations as well as conducting practices that are not common in their day to day operations before the large-scale readiness exercise.



“From a communications perspective, we’re pretty on point with being innovative and providing new solutions,” explained Panaro. “Our objective this weekend is to master our MOPP (Mission Oriented Protective Posture) levels and getting into our gear.”



Communications is responsible for ensuring that the necessary forms of communication and technology are provided and mission ready even when they are not in frequent use.



“It’s going to be a great opportunity for the base to get a fresh look on the value of Communications, especially with radio because it’s one of those things that doesn’t really come up until it’s needed,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lee, 145th Communications Flight radio-frequency non commissioned officer in charge.



According to Panaro, Communications will be packing up equipment such as laptops, printers, and radios for the large-scale readiness exercise and using the network in Gulfport, Mississippi. Communications will serve as the liaison between the owners of the network and their customers.



“An exercise like this hasn’t taken place in years so it is very important,” disclosed Lee. “I’m looking forward to seeing how things turn out.”



The 145th Communications Flight continues to work hard to ensure the base has the fundamental technology and communication needs in order to be successful for both day to day operations and uncommon exercises.

“I think there will be some lessons learned from the flyaways of this event,” added Panaro, “I’m pretty confident we will have a successful large-scale readiness exercise.”

