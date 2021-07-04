Nimitz Wins CY2020 Aircraft Carrier Battle “E”

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt | 201117-N-NH257-1123 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 17, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt | 201117-N-NH257-1123 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 17, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams ahead of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while participating in Malabar 2020 in the North Arabian Sea. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. – Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet announced aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the winner of the CY2020 Aircraft Carrier Battle Effectiveness (Battle “E”) award April, 7.



The Battle "E" is awarded to the crew of ships within the Navy who exhibit excellence in wartime capabilities and optimal mission readiness within their class and region.



Ships are evaluated in a calendar year-long evolution assessing their proficiencies within specific departments.



Nimitz was awarded excellence awards in all 15 individual Battle “E” categories. These categories include Air Department Yellow “E”, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department Black “E”, Combat Systems Green “CS”, Damage Control Red “DC”, Deck Department White Crossed Anchors with Black “D”, EPEC award, Health Services Blue “M”, Navigation White Ship’s Wheel, Operations Green “E”, Reactor Red “E”, Safety Green “S”, Supply Blue “E”, Weapons Black “W” and the Carrier Maintenance Purple “E”.



Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, recently returned to home port following a record-setting deployment spanning 340 days where the ship and crew conducted operations and exercises in the U.S. Third, Fifth and Seventh Fleets. Nimitz is undergoing planned maintenance at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.