Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Wins CY2020 Aircraft Carrier Battle “E”

    Malabar 2020

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt | 201117-N-NH257-1123 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 17, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz...... read more read more

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Christoph 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. – Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet announced aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as the winner of the CY2020 Aircraft Carrier Battle Effectiveness (Battle “E”) award April, 7.

    The Battle "E" is awarded to the crew of ships within the Navy who exhibit excellence in wartime capabilities and optimal mission readiness within their class and region.

    Ships are evaluated in a calendar year-long evolution assessing their proficiencies within specific departments.

    Nimitz was awarded excellence awards in all 15 individual Battle “E” categories. These categories include Air Department Yellow “E”, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department Black “E”, Combat Systems Green “CS”, Damage Control Red “DC”, Deck Department White Crossed Anchors with Black “D”, EPEC award, Health Services Blue “M”, Navigation White Ship’s Wheel, Operations Green “E”, Reactor Red “E”, Safety Green “S”, Supply Blue “E”, Weapons Black “W” and the Carrier Maintenance Purple “E”.

     Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, recently returned to home port following a record-setting deployment spanning 340 days where the ship and crew conducted operations and exercises in the U.S. Third, Fifth and Seventh Fleets. Nimitz is undergoing planned maintenance at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 22:17
    Story ID: 393526
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Wins CY2020 Aircraft Carrier Battle “E”, by PO2 Sarah Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Battle E
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Nimitz
    Battle Effectiveness Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT