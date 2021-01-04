7th TB(X) chapel team conducts food drive for brigade

Soldiers of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) held a food drive April 1, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



The brigade chaplain organized the event to give back to her Soldiers in the pay grades of E-6 and below.



“What I want the Soldiers to know is that their chaplains and unit ministry teams are concerned about their well-being,” said Maj. Sharon Brown, 7th TB(X) chaplain. “We as a military community have the ability to do a whole bunch, and we have a responsibility to take care of our own.”



After coordinating the collection of food, the chaplain gathered volunteers from the brigade to assist with distribution. Some Soldiers came by to pick up the food for their sections.



Brown said she chose to conduct the food drive out of inspiration from her faith as well as her duty to support the morale and welfare of the brigade. The chaplain referenced a biblical scripture, in which Jesus multiplied fishes and loaves of bread to feed thousands of followers.



Brown hopes the Soldiers will learn from this experience, and carry it forward when they become leaders themselves.



“The Army is a ‘people first’ organization,” said Brown. “My intent is that we start the process of getting to know the people in our formation much more personally so we can recognize a need. My hope is that this concept spreads [to other units]. Love makes the green grass grow.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.09.2021 19:25 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US