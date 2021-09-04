USS Manchester Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (April 9, 2021) – Cmdr. Edison Rush III relieved Cmdr. Jedediah Kloppel as commanding officer of USS Manchester (LCS 14) Blue Crew during a pierside change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 9.



Kloppel, a native of Spearfish, South Dakota has served as both executive officer and commanding officer of both Manchester and USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), leading the crews through two ship commissionings during an extended on hull time of more than 18 months.



“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to serve alongside the best group of men and women the Navy has among its ranks for the last three years,” said Kloppel. “I am so proud of the many achievements, under trying circumstances, they consistently and masterfully were able to obtain. A two-time plank owning Battle ‘E’ crew that rose to every occasion, never letting hurdles or challenges stop them from meeting the mission, exceeding expectations and performing as professional Sailors. I’m humbled to have had the pleasure to serve as their commanding officer.”



Kloppel’s next assignment is Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center in San Diego.



Rush, a native of Southern New Jersey, recently served as the crew’s executive officer before assuming command.



“It my highest honor to take the helm of such a seasoned crew and the mighty Manchester,” said Rush. “Over the past three years, this crew has risen to the task, commissioning USS Manchester and USS Cincinnati in back-to-back years.”



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.09.2021 19:25 Story ID: 393513 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 79 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Manchester Change of Command, by PO1 Harry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.