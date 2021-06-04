2d Marine Division Marines and Sailors Support Community Vaccination Center in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tennessee– Personnel from the U.S. Marine Corps Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV) ), II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) are tasked to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), federal, state, and local agencies at the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center (CVC) located at the Pipkin Building, Memphis Fairgrounds in Memphis, Tennessee.



There will be several days of training alongside FEMA staff. Marines and Sailors have a mission of vaccinating 3,000 American citizens per day, seven days a week, with a 12-hour daily operational window from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.



“The Navy and Marine Corps team is eager to support the residents of Memphis and reach our daily vaccination goal of 3,000 administered COVID-19 vaccines,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stuart D. Berry, the medical officer-in-charge assigned to the 2d MARDIV team. “We are honored to be part of the whole-of-government approach in defeating COVID by supporting the state-run CVC.”



The Department of Defense remains steadfast in our commitment to support the whole-of-government approach COVID response while continuing to defend the homeland. Our deployed Marines and Sailors, in support of an approved request from FEMA, are working with city and state officials to aid in the administration of the approved and authorized for emergency use vaccines.



For information about the Community Vaccination Center, please visit the City of Memphis’ website at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/vaccine/. For information about the team and other community vaccination centers, see the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/vaccine-support/vaccine-center.



For questions and additional information, please contact 1st Lt. Sydney Murkins at sydney.murkins@usmc.mil

For the latest imagery from our CVC and others please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/search?q=Federal+Vaccine+Response&view=grid

