4th Fleet Commander Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Armada de Chile

MAYPORT, Fla.- Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) for the 25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST) April 1.



MSTs support the U.S. maritime strategy, “Advantage at Sea,” by building and strengthening working relationships between U.S. and partner nations' through face-to-face meetings. Each year the host country alternates, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the talks occurred virtually via the All Partner Access Network (APAN) and the Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS).



“Chile is a strong partner and valued friend,” said Gabrielson. “We appreciate the important opportunities to grow our relationship and capabilities even more in this coming year.”



Gabrielson, along with Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, U.S. Coast Guard District Eleven, and Col. Thomas Euler, Chief of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, led the U.S delegation. Rear Adm. Gonzalo Penaranda, Deputy Chief of the Chilean Navy General Staff, and Rear Adm. Jorge Imhoff, Director of Maritime Interests and Aquatic Environment, led the Chilean delegation.



Numerous representatives from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile), U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the event.



“Bilateral cooperation is so important,” said Imhoff. “This (the MST) is a great opportunity to coordinate activities concerning training and other activities concerning the exchange of experiences.”



MTS topics included upcoming 2021 operations and exercises to include PANAMAX, UNITAS, and Teamwork South, which is Chile’s largest maritime exercise, and is tentatively scheduled to occur later this year. Additional opportunities for cross training and education for both Chilean and U.S. personnel were discussed.



"Our annual MST brings together lots of ongoing efforts throughout the year to strengthen our partnership with Chile," said Lt. Cmdr. Windsor Frinell, U.S. 4th Fleet Foreign Area Officer. “We focus on our mutual objectives to increase our interoperability with Chile across the maritime services.”



MSTs with Chile started in 1996, when Chile invited the U.S. to establish an annual meeting to discuss topics of mutual interest.



The MST serves as a comprehensive engagement venue for all bilateral maritime security cooperation activities. Over the past year, U.S. and Chilean navies’ engagements such as the Chilean Navy replenishment oiler CS Almirante Montt (AO-52), who conducted numerous replenishment-at-sea (RAS) events with U.S. Navy ships deployed to the Eastern Pacific and participation in exercise UNITAS continue to reflect our strong partnership.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



Learn more about USNAVSO/4th Fleet at https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT

