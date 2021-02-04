210401-N-DB801-0010

MAYPORT, Fla. - (April 1, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) for the 25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), April 1, 2021. MSTs support the U.S. strategy by building and strengthening working relationships with U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

This work, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) for the 25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), by PO1 Steven Khor