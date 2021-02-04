Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) for the 25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST)

    

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210401-N-DB801-0010
    MAYPORT, Fla. - (April 1, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) for the 25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), April 1, 2021. MSTs support the U.S. strategy by building and strengthening working relationships with U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 15:43
    Photo ID: 6585957
    VIRIN: 210402-N-DB801-033
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 762.81 KB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, hosted delegates from the Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile) for the 25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST), by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    4th Fleet Commander Conducts Maritime Staff Talks with Armada de Chile

    TAGS

    Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson
    Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Chilean Navy (Armada de Chile)
    25th annual Maritime Staff Talks (MST)

