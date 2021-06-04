CYBER SNAPSHOT: Adam Desseyn

Photo By William Roche | Adam Desseyn is an Information Technology Specialist working as an IT project manager...... read more read more Photo By William Roche | Adam Desseyn is an Information Technology Specialist working as an IT project manager with U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) at Fort Gordon, Ga., as part of the command’s Career Exploration, Advancement and Development internship and fellowship program. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Born in Cleveland, Ohio, raised in York, Pa., went to school in Center Valley, Pa., but his “heart belongs to Pittsburgh.”

Job title: IT Project Manager, ARCYBER Information Management directorate (G6)

Duty position: Information Technology Specialist (InfoSec)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Eagle Scout

-- People to People student ambassador

-- Magna cum laude graduate from DeSales University

-- DoD Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) scholar to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) for a master’s degree in Information Technology Strategy with a focus in Politics and Strategy

-- Fun facts: “I paint miniatures as a hobby. Currently I’m working on a few projects, including an army for Warhammer 40K and the starter set of Marvel United. I’m a video game fanatic and do indie development on the side with some friends. One day I hope to teach at either CMU or DeSales.”



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“Rank is important here, but you’re never made to feel lesser because you haven’t been around that long. Your input, your concerns, your ideas, your observations -- all of that is valued.”



ON HIS SHORT- AND LONG-TERM GOALS:

“Near term, I aim to complete the course required to become qualified in my work role, and improve my linguistics proficiency in Levantine Arabic. I also want to go back to school and do a master’s in Computational Linguistics.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS EXPERIENCE WITH ARMY CYBER HAS HELPED BUILD HIS CAREER AND SKILLS:

“Six months into ARCYBER, I’ve just passed my Security+ exam, with other certifications lined up within the year -- Cisco’s DevNet Associate being next. I’ve already had the opportunity to greatly improve my machine learning skills by placing third in the Army in the 1st Annual AWS DeepRacer (an Amazon Web Services hands-on, machine learning experience based on a cloud-based 3D racing simulator) Army vs. Navy finals, and I hope to next year lead my own team for a shot at the crown.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT WORKING WITH ARMY CYBER:

“We work with cutting-edge tech, and that creates a lot of questions and unexpected challenges, but the best part of working here is people seem to understand the responsibility that comes along with that. People ask whether they should, rather than just if they could, and it’s really nice to see people understanding the importance of considering second-order effects, instead of blindly committing.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD YOU SAY TO SOMEONE CONSIDERING AN INTERNSHIP OR CAREER WITH ARMY CYBER:

“If you can get the U.S. government to pay for your degree, both in terms of tuition and a stipend for living expenses; guarantee you a good paying job for a few years after graduation; and line you up for whatever you may want to do in the field of tech, whether that be engineering, teaching, ethics, or anything else in the range, then you should do it. This place has a way of opening doors you would never believe, and can put you on projects that make a real difference in the world in which we live.”



ON WHAT HE THINKS A CAREER WITH ARMY CYBER OFFERS THAT OTHER CYBER CAREER PATHS DON’T:

“Through its role as a military branch of the United States government, Army Cyber allows for the opportunity to work on directly addressing some of the critical problems facing our security here at home. If you’ve ever seen a major hack on the news, asked, ‘How do we do better?’, and wanted to help answer that question, you belong here.”



----------



ABOUT US: United States Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER

ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber

780th MI BRIGADE ON THE WEB: https://www.inscom.army.mil/msc/780mib/index.html

780th MI BRIGADE TWITTER: https://twitter.com/780thC



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil



Learn more about ARCYBER’s Career Exploration, Advancement and Development (CEAD) internship and fellowship program at https://go.usa.gov/xHcT8