    CYBER SNAPSHOT: Adam Desseyn

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by William Roche 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Adam Desseyn is an Information Technology Specialist working as an IT project manager with U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) at Fort Gordon, Ga., as part of the command’s Career Exploration, Advancement and Development internship and fellowship program. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    cyber
    cybersecurity
    STEM
    internship
    Army Cyber Command
    ARCYBER

