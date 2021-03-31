Adam Desseyn is an Information Technology Specialist working as an IT project manager with U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) at Fort Gordon, Ga., as part of the command’s Career Exploration, Advancement and Development internship and fellowship program. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6585882 VIRIN: 210406-A-FX856-001 Resolution: 2120x1500 Size: 1.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: Adam Desseyn, by William Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.