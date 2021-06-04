NAMRU-Dayton XO departs for next assignment

Photo By Megan Mudersbach | Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) Commanding Officer, Captain Nimfa...... read more read more Photo By Megan Mudersbach | Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) Commanding Officer, Captain Nimfa Teneza-Mora (right) presents Executive Officer, Captain Dennis Faix (left) with the Meritorious Service Medal during a small end of tour ceremony. The award recognizes Faix's “outstanding and innovative leadership to 145 military and civilian scientists and research support personnel conducting operationally relevant research in environmental health effects, toxicology, and aerospace medicine,” while serving as the NAMRU-Dayton XO from June 2019 to April 2021. For his next assignment, Capt. Faix will assume the role of Commanding Officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), San Diego, California. NHRC and NAMRU-Dayton are two of the eight laboratories within the Navy Medicine Research & Development Enterprise. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) said Fair Winds and Following Seas to Captain Dennis Faix, MC, USN. Faix served as the NAMRU-Dayton Executive Officer from June 2019 to April 2021.



"Captain Faix epitomizes the ideal XO and the XO a CO needs," said Capt. Nimfa Teneza-Mora, Commanding Officer, NAMRU-Dayton.



During a small end of tour ceremony Faix was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his “outstanding and innovative leadership to 145 military and civilian scientists and research support personnel conducting operationally relevant research in environmental health effects, toxicology, and aerospace medicine."



For his next assignment, Faix will assume the role of Commanding Officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), San Diego, California.



NHRC and NAMRU-Dayton are two of the eight laboratories within the Navy Medicine Research & Development Enterprise.



Full Award Citation:



The President of the United States takes pleasure in presenting the

MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL (GOLD STAR IN LIEU OF THE THIRD AWARD) to



CAPTAIN DENNIS J. FAIX

MEDICAL CORPS

UNITED STATES NAVY



for service as set forth in the following



CITATION:

For outstanding meritorious service as Executive Officer, Naval Medical Research Unit-Dayton, Ohio from June 2019 to April 2021. Captain Faix provided outstanding and innovative leadership to 145 military and civilian scientists and research support personnel conducting operationally relevant research in environmental health effects, toxicology, and aerospace medicine. He executed an annual budget of thirty million dollars for over 80 active human subjects and animal use protocols, mentoring junior officers and scientists while growing research programs to enhance the Naval and Joint Warfighter's health, human performance and operational readiness. His tenure was distinguished by high morale and exceptional productivity during a period of unprecedented growth in personnel, research capabilities, and projects. The epitome of a true servant leader, Captain Faix cared for command personnel while simultaneously meeting the research mission and promoting laboratory growth in spite of logistical challenges imposed by significant funding and personnel challenges. He fostered a productive atmosphere and implemented process improvements, including novel electronic routing procedures that increased transparency, communications, and accountability. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, he designed and implemented innovative accountability and screening processes and return to work policies ensuring maximum staff safety with full mission accomplishment. Captain Faix's exceptional professionalism, personal initiative, and loyal devotion to duty reflected great credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.



For the President,



TIMOTHY H. WEBER

Rear Admiral, Medical Service Corps

United States Navy