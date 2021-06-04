MILITARY STAR Giving Away PlayStation 5 to Five New Accountholders

Photo By Marisa Conner | The savings that come with opening a MILITARY STAR® card are already a big win, but...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The savings that come with opening a MILITARY STAR® card are already a big win, but now new accountholders can also score a Sony PlayStation 5 and a “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” video game. From April 1 through April 30, military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new MILITARY STAR account will automatically be entered to win the popular gaming console and video game. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The savings that come with opening a MILITARY STAR® card are already a big win, but now new accountholders can also score a Sony PlayStation 5 and a “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” video game.



From April 1 through April 30, military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new MILITARY STAR account will automatically be entered to win the popular gaming console and video game. Five winners will be notified on or around May 30.



“The chance to win a PS5 is an additional bonus of the MILITARY STAR card, on top of the everyday savings and flexible terms that allow cardholders to build credit,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.



New cardholders receive 10% off of all of their first day’s purchases when MILITARY STAR is used as payment. Cardholders also earn 2% in rewards points year round on their MILITARY STAR purchases—including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors—and receive a $20 rewards card after every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan purchases).



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

• 0%-interest $1,000 Military Clothing Plan for active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members.



It matters where the military community shops. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through funding for critical on-installation quality-of-life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on transaction fees—savings that added up to $28.7 million in 2020—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



