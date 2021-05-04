Marion Reservoir environmental assessment, draft master plan available for public comment

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept written public comments related to the management of Marion Reservoir April 9 - May 9.



To comment electronically, email CESWT-OD-KC@usace.army.mil or mail comments to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Marion Reservoir

Marion Lake Manager

2105 Pawnee Rd

Marion, KS 66861



Comments received after May 9 will not be considered. Questions can be directed to the lake manager.



The Tulsa District Operations Division has created a video presentation, available at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans that outlines the MP and associated documents as no in-person public informational meeting will take place due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Master plans explain the overall guiding vision for the use, development, and protection of resources at USACE reservoirs. The Marion Reservoir MP was last updated in 1981.



Environmental assessments determine how a proposed action, such as implementation of the MP, will impact a project. In performing an EA, the USACE considers how and whether a proposal will significantly affect natural, cultural, and manmade resources as well as local economies and communities.



The FONSI letter is a document that briefly presents the reasons why an action will not have a significant effect on the human environment. When an agency makes a FONSI determination no environmental impact statement will be required.

