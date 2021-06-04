48th Fighter Wing hosts first multi-day Point Blank exercise

Photo By Airman Jacob Wood | F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd FS and F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd FS...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jacob Wood | F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd FS and F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd FS line the taxiway prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, April 6, 2021. Airmen and Aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing hosted the first multi-day Point Blank exercise, Apr. 6 – 9, 2021. see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Airmen and F-15s from the 48th Fighter Wing host the first multi-day Point Blank exercise, Apr. 6 – 9, 2021.



F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from RAF Lakenheath, England, F-16s from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, KC-135s from RAF Mildenhall, England, together with the Royal Air Force and the Royal Netherlands Air Force, will participate in Point Blank 21-02, designed to maintain ready forces capable of deterring any adversary and ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.



More than 50 aircraft including F-15s, F-16s, KC-135s, Typhoons, Voyagers, E-3s, and F-35s will take to the skies over the North Sea for a high-end fight focused on fourth and fifth generation Defensive and Offensive Counter Air integration, as well as training against live surface-to-air threat emitters.



Point Blank is a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense, and other NATO forces. Multilateral exercises like this increase interoperability and collective readiness, deter potential adversaries and ensure the skies within the European theater remain sovereign.



Please direct media queries to 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 48fw.pa@us.af.mil.