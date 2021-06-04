48th Fighter Wing hosts first multi-day Point Blank exercise

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd FS and F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd FS line the taxiway prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, April 6, 2021. Airmen and Aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing hosted the first multi-day Point Blank exercise, Apr. 6 – 9, 2021.

