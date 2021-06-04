Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing hosts first multi-day Point Blank exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd FS and F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493rd FS line the taxiway prior to takeoff at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, April 6, 2021. Airmen and Aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing hosted the first multi-day Point Blank exercise, Apr. 6 – 9, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 08:47
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    48 FW
    USAF
    Point Blank

