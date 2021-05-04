NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound NFMT Kicks Off Face-to-Face Training at New Bangor Facility

Photo By Brian Davis | SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 31, 2021)--Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Brian...... read more read more Photo By Brian Davis | SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 31, 2021)--Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Brian McNulty (standing) facilitates a course for Navy food service personnel in the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. McNulty’s course was the NFMT’s first in-person training since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in early 2020, and also the first classroom session to be held at the new facility. see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. – The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center ( NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) kicked off a historic in-person classroom seminar training session at the team’s new location on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor March 31.



The “Organization of the General Mess” training marked the first in-person classroom session since the implementation COVID-19 response measures put a moratorium on large indoor gatherings. The region’s recent shift in Force Health Protection Condition (HPCON) made live classroom training once again possible.



“We are making a bit of history today… this is not only our first face-to-face training since COVID, it is also the first class we have conducted in our new facility,” said Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Brian McNulty, instructor for the classroom seminar.



“It’s the same class we taught before, but with a few modifications,” said McNulty.



Students were required to wear face masks. Desks were carefully arranged six feet apart. The number of students in class was reduced. All three classroom modifications served as reminders of how health protection measures continue to remain an important concern.



The NFMT facility was moved from Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport to a new location on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. NFMT staff worked with contractors to remodel the building’s spaces to accommodate classrooms, administrative offices, and a full-service galley kitchen for hands-on instruction. The NFMT held a low-key ribbon cutting ceremony under social distancing guidelines in June 2020.



For the next nine months, the brand new NFMT classroom stood empty due to COVID-19 restrictions.



On March 31, Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Anschuetz, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Director of Operations kicked off the course with a personal welcome to the students. Following the opening remarks, a visibly enthusiastic McNulty flipped on the slide projector and, along with his students from submarines and shore-based commands in the area, officially brought the NFMT classroom to life.



While the new facility is much more modern and designed specifically for culinary instruction, it also brings the NFMT closer to the units and culinary personnel the team serves.



The kickoff of in-person training symbolizes a new era for the NFMT’s service to the fleet.



“We are excited to finally bring this new training facility to life for our waterfront customers. We are now positioned closer to the operational units in the area and will make our culinary team much more accessible to those that rely on their expertise,” said Anschuetz.



The NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team provides classroom training for Navy culinary personnel, and provides technical assistance visits to galley facilities on ships, submarines, and shore installations throughout the Puget Sound region.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound, based in Bremerton, Wash., is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil,

www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.