    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound NFMT Kicks Off Face-to-Face Training at New Bangor Facility

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Brian Davis 

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 31, 2021)--Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Brian McNulty (standing) facilitates a course for Navy food service personnel in the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. McNulty’s course was the NFMT’s first in-person training since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in early 2020, and also the first classroom session to be held at the new facility.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 20:37
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Training
    Navy Food Management Team
    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

