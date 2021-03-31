SILVERDALE, Wash. (March 31, 2021)--Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) Brian McNulty (standing) facilitates a course for Navy food service personnel in the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. McNulty’s course was the NFMT’s first in-person training since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in early 2020, and also the first classroom session to be held at the new facility.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 20:37
|Photo ID:
|6585244
|VIRIN:
|210331-N-NY993-0007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound NFMT Kicks Off Face-to-Face Training at New Bangor Facility, by Brian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound NFMT Kicks Off Face-to-Face Training at New Bangor Facility
LEAVE A COMMENT