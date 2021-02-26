African-American Soldier Perseveres Through Drawbacks

Photo By 2nd Lt. Averi Beck | U. S. Army Sgt. Brielle Perras was born in Austin, Texas, and enlisted in the Army on...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Averi Beck | U. S. Army Sgt. Brielle Perras was born in Austin, Texas, and enlisted in the Army on March 30, 2015, as a 25Q Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator. According to Perras, she is considered a minority, yet finds it essential to recognize and accept people’s differences. Though outnumbered by other ethnicities, it does not mean Perras has been outperformed as a Soldier. She refuses to allow social stigmas hinder the leader within her. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Brielle Perras was born in Austin, Texas, to Alfred (AJ) Perras and Monica Perras. Perras enlisted in the Army on March 30, 2015, as a 25Q Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator. Blossoming from a dual military household, Perras was familiar with the lifestyle of an active duty soldier. Before enlisting, she imagined the U.S. Army to be “a little more hardcore” because of her parents’ descriptions of their experiences. Though her father was a drill sergeant, she never received harsh treatment from either parent.



Outside of her immediate family, many other family members served in the military, further influencing her decision to join. Before arriving to the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB), Perras has been stationed at Foxtrot 1-79, Fort Sill, Okla., Charlie Co., 369th Signal Battalion, Fort Gordon, Ga., then at the 57th ESB at Fort Hood, Texas.



Though early in her career, Perras faced many setbacks, she quickly figured out how to conquer them.



“I was originally supposed to pick up sergeant back in 2017, but things happened, then I got demoted down to PFC. All of those experiences just humbled me. I look at it as the opportunity to learn and grow, and to be able to really hone my leadership style.”



After arriving to Hawaii, she decided to regain control of her career by stepping up as a leader and focus on mission accomplishment.

What motivates Perras the most to continue performing her best are the Soldiers.



“Without them I wouldn’t be who I am today. They give me the drive to continue to be better and successful,” Perras said.



Initially, Perras did not have a drive for her job, but after learning the ins and outs of the technical aspect of being a Signal leader, she was filled with excitement.



According to Perras, she is considered a minority, yet finds it essential to recognize and accept people’s differences. Though outnumbered by other ethnicities, it does not mean Perras has been outperformed as a Soldier. She refuses to allow social stigmas hinder the leader within her.



“It’s what I bring to the table,” Perras said. “I might come across certain people that might look at me or treat me a certain way, but I don’t let that stop me being me.”



Perras says units should not shy away from being afraid to talk about African-American History Month for fear of being uncomfortable with the discussion. “We should definitely incorporate more events that acknowledges Black History Month and celebrate the beauty of Black History.”



One Soldier who has left a positive impact on Perras is the 516th Signal Brigade Command Sergeant Major Katrina Richardson. At the time, Perras was in Advanced Individual Training, Richardson was her First Sergeant.



“It was just really empowering to see a black female at such a high caliber,” Perras said. “Every time she speaks, she’s poised, but it’s still her. It was nice to see her succeed, and it just gave me more hope that I can do this Army life.”



Meanwhile, Perras plans to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Cyberspace Security and eventually transfer her skills to the civilian world. Perras’ personal goals include being healthier mentally, physically, and spiritually, and expanding her horizons.



Perras reflects on the younger version of herself and now has a different outlook on life.



“Be open to learn because not everyone is going to understand where you come from and not everyone is going to accept where you come from, but just being able to open yourself to learn creates more opportunity for yourself,” Perras said.