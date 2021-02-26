Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African-American Soldier Perseveres Through Drawbacks

    02.26.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Averi Beck 

    516th Signal Brigade

    U. S. Army Sgt. Brielle Perras was born in Austin, Texas, and enlisted in the Army on March 30, 2015, as a 25Q Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator. According to Perras, she is considered a minority, yet finds it essential to recognize and accept people’s differences. Though outnumbered by other ethnicities, it does not mean Perras has been outperformed as a Soldier. She refuses to allow social stigmas hinder the leader within her.

    African American History
    307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    516th Signal Brigade
    Sgt Brielle Perras

