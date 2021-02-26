African-American Soldier Perseveres Through Drawbacks

U. S. Army Sgt. Brielle Perras was born in Austin, Texas, and enlisted in the Army on March 30, 2015, as a 25Q Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator. According to Perras, she is considered a minority, yet finds it essential to recognize and accept people’s differences. Though outnumbered by other ethnicities, it does not mean Perras has been outperformed as a Soldier. She refuses to allow social stigmas hinder the leader within her.

