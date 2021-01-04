FORCM James Osborne retires from the Navy after 34 Years of Service



SAN DIEGO (April 1, 2021) – Force Master Chief Petty Officer James W. Osborne, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), retired following 34 years of loyal service at a ceremony held at CNSP headquarters, April 1.



VADM Roy Kitchener, CNSP, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy(MCPON) Russell Smith, Fleet Master Chief James Honea, U.S. Pacific Fleet and shipmates from around the region gathered to honor and pay tribute to an outstanding Sailor and his exemplary career.



“You honorably served your country, provided counsel and support to others, and often operated in harm’s way to accomplish the mission,” said Kitchener. “You’ve certainly had your fair share of hard work, late nights and challenges, but as we’ve often discussed, I know those moments pale in comparison to your successes and the successes for which you’ve prepared countless other Sailors.”



Prior to his retirement Osborne was “Old Goat,” the longest serving chief in the Navy. He served as a chief for the last 26 years.



“Force Master Chief Osborne represents the best of our Navy’s senior leaders,” said Smith. “He should take great pride in the fact that our Navy stands ready to answer the call, thanks to his leadership and service. His tireless, relentless efforts to drive combat readiness into our surface forces will advantage our Navy in any conflict we face in the years to come.”



Honea, Osborne’s guest speaker, is a longtime friend and mentor for throughout his career.



“For 34 years, Force Osborne has been carrying an incredible legacy from the heroes that have gone before him. His investment into this incredible organization has reinforced the fabric of who we are,” said Honea.



Before departing, Osborne passed some final advice for his current chiefs.



“I would be remises if I did not remind all chief petty officers that we must earn the weight of our Anchors every day,” said Osborne. “I would like to think I have been the humble servant leader and done my part for the Navy and now I will work really hard at being a better husband and father.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 Story ID: 393106 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US by PO1 Julio Rivera